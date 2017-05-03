Divan Raj

Pull to upload interaction

Divan Raj
Divan Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
Pull to upload interaction scatter mood board motion after effects bubble animation message schedule upload photo animation interaction pull to upload
Pull to upload interaction scatter mood board motion after effects bubble animation message schedule upload photo animation interaction pull to upload
Pull to upload interaction scatter mood board motion after effects bubble animation message schedule upload photo animation interaction pull to upload
Download color palette
  1. untitled-2.gif
  2. hd_dribbble.png
  3. screen_shot_2017-05-03_at_11.55.07_am.png

Exploring AE effects on UI. Hope you like it. ❤ Tools used : Sketch, AfterEffects, Illustrator, Photoshop

Bubble Effect : CC Mr. Mercury
Check attachment for AE Process

Follow me on Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Divan Raj
Divan Raj
Crafting best experience for the end users
Hire Me

More by Divan Raj

View profile
    • Like