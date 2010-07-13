Jared Christensen

'Sup, 1999?

Jared Christensen
Jared Christensen
  • Save
'Sup, 1999? partylikeits1999 thisdesignsucks noobsauce flash
Download color palette

This is what I was working on in 1999: a full-Flash, totally original, cutting edge, cinematic EXPERIENCE of a website for this visionary web design agency I worked for... that no longer exists. Check the circuitry, son. THE MATRIX HAS YOU.

And yes, the UI was so avant-garde and daringly experimental that it needed instructions so all you morons could "use" it. You're welcome.

Ed0d6fe2a5266e0339a8e668a68c09a1
Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Jared Christensen
Jared Christensen

More by Jared Christensen

View profile
    • Like