Developer Satisfaction Awards (logo & homepage header preview)

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A new project about developer programs awards is on the way. Still in research stage but looks like it starts shaping in terms of branding and basic direction. I'm trying to stick to developer aesthetics as much as possible and use styles they see everyday and are familiar with. Suggestions and critique are very welcomed :)