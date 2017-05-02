Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Christos

Developer Satisfaction Awards (logo & homepage header preview)

Developer Satisfaction Awards (logo & homepage header preview) brand monospace block website code icon awards logo trend blue devs developers
A new project about developer programs awards is on the way. Still in research stage but looks like it starts shaping in terms of branding and basic direction. I'm trying to stick to developer aesthetics as much as possible and use styles they see everyday and are familiar with. Suggestions and critique are very welcomed :)

Posted on May 2, 2017
Senior Product/Visual Designer
