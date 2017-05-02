Jason Schuller

Aerial Photography

I’ve been experimenting more and more with aerial photography hoping to eventually move from hobbyist to something more. For now, I’m just having fun figuring it all out. So, here's a new page on my personal site... free to use however you want aerial photography.

http://jasonmakes.com/photography

Posted on May 2, 2017
