T Shirt Finished

T Shirt Finished grunge t shirt skull raven god illustration photoshop revelation 19
Finally finished! Check out the link for more details and an explanation on the design. http://www.flickr.com/photos/zadok44/4783667271/

Rebound of
T Shirt Design Update
By Adam Grason
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
