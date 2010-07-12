Jonnie Hallman

DestroyTwitter Theme: OS X

Jonnie Hallman
Jonnie Hallman
  • Save
DestroyTwitter Theme: OS X twitter ui application theme
Download color palette

I tweaked the OS X window icons, so I thought it'd be fitting to design an OS X theme for DestroyTwitter. It's a mix of OS X for the chrome and apple.com for links, etc. And just like in OS X, there are no rollover states.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Jonnie Hallman
Jonnie Hallman

More by Jonnie Hallman

View profile
    • Like