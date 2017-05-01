Krijn Rijshouwer
Framer

Travel App Onboarding

Hi all! Last week we launched a completely redesigned all-black version of Framer. In this release, we featured a fun travel app onboarding design. Here is the prototype/example for inspiration and learning.

