Jess Bright

Geometric Wedding - Foiled

Geometric Wedding - Foiled foil papercraft illustration wedding stationery type greenery grey blush flowers leaves copper geometric
foil papercraft illustration wedding stationery type greenery grey blush flowers leaves copper geometric
Copper foil invites printed on to 350gsm silk stock with a velvet laminate finish. They came out really nice with the intricate foil running through the greenery. Attachemnt for some details

Freelance designer, illustrator, muralist & creative being.
    • Like