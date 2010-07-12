R.A. Ray

R.A. Design Header 2

R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray
  • Save
R.A. Design Header 2 navigation website blog
Download color palette

Take two on the header for the new site. Reduced logo size, new grid, added gradient for content focus.

785de4e5056d3bedb4298f1564471b63
Rebound of
R.A. Design Header 1
By R.A. Ray
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray

More by R.A. Ray

View profile
    • Like