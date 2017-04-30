Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animal Kingdom Type

work in progress — I'm on a mission to document the hilarious names the internet has given animals, from Booplesnoots (rabbits) to Formal Chickens (penguins) to Floaty Potatoes (manatees).

I'm still building my master list — let me know what your favorite is and I'll add it if I haven't already.

Posted on Apr 30, 2017
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
