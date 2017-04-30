Divan Raj

Swipe & Delete interaction

Swipe & Delete interaction photo viewer app interaction after effects scatter particles swipe animation motion ios animation slider delete swipe interaction
Hope you like it. ❤ Tools used : Sketch, AfterEffects, Illustrator, Photoshop

Tips: Math.round(effect("Slider Control")("Slider"))
You can try this expression on after effects to achieve the number count effect.

hd.mp4
800 KB
