👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a joint project from my last year of technical illustration at college, 1990. (I did the engine and fuselage, my friend did the wings and tail). Drawn in pencil using elipse guides and a perspective grid. Then traced in ink with good old rotring pens on clear film. Wonder if anyone is still doing that now, it seems like a lifetime ago?