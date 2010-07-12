Tim Print

Hurricane

This was a joint project from my last year of technical illustration at college, 1990. (I did the engine and fuselage, my friend did the wings and tail). Drawn in pencil using elipse guides and a perspective grid. Then traced in ink with good old rotring pens on clear film. Wonder if anyone is still doing that now, it seems like a lifetime ago?

