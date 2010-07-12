Reagan Ray

Salt Flats

Salt Flats illustration hand-drawn pencils high school
I did this my junior year of high school in 1996. It was done using prisma colored pencils on (I think) bristol board.

I have no idea where the original is. This is a a scan of the original slide my art teacher made for my portfolio.

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
