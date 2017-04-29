My PG/ Tenant app for owners

Use case (PG owner want to collect money)

Breakdown:

The main Screen represents the cash flow and what are the actions the owner have to do.

Second is floor selection and room selection

Finally, we will enter the person details and his verification details we can capture the pan card and use that for financial preparation

Features:

Invoice printing so that we can easily submit to our company

Notification of amount payment

we can rise complaints

we can call the people

we can store all the people's details in this app

Feedback are really appreciated :)

Software used: Sketch + Principle

Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube

2.) UI design tips youtube

3.) Process of Interaction design

4.) Case Studies and design tips

5.) Instagram updates

-----

Contact: hi@johnyvino.com

---

