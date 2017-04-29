Johny vino™

My PG/ Tenant app for owners

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
My PG/ Tenant app for owners johnyvino renter rent modal deny accept sketch principle animation ux ui gif
Download color palette

Use case (PG owner want to collect money)

Breakdown:
The main Screen represents the cash flow and what are the actions the owner have to do.

Second is floor selection and room selection

Finally, we will enter the person details and his verification details we can capture the pan card and use that for financial preparation

Features:

Invoice printing so that we can easily submit to our company
Notification of amount payment
we can rise complaints
we can call the people
we can store all the people's details in this app

Feedback are really appreciated :)
Software used: Sketch + Principle
Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
-----
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
---

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2017
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like