My PG/ Tenant app for owners

Use case (PG owner want to collect money)
Breakdown:
The main Screen represents the cash flow and what are the actions the owner have to do.
Second is floor selection and room selection
Finally, we will enter the person details and his verification details we can capture the pan card and use that for financial preparation
Features:
Invoice printing so that we can easily submit to our company
Notification of amount payment
we can rise complaints
we can call the people
we can store all the people's details in this app
Feedback are really appreciated :)
Software used: Sketch + Principle
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
