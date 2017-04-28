Exploration | Travelife #1

Hello Dribbblers,

Long time no shot :)

A few days ago I went out of town. I saw pictures of a beautiful corner of town in that city. However, the problem is I didn't get detailed information. So I can't visit those places.

I tried to make a design exploration about the application of sharing places of attractions so that each backpacker can share information and provide the best advice. Don't forget to check the attachment ;) This is my first shot for paperpillar btw :)

Feedback are most welcome, Thanks!