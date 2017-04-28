Exploration | Travelife #1

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Long time no shot :)
A few days ago I went out of town. I saw pictures of a beautiful corner of town in that city. However, the problem is I didn't get detailed information. So I can't visit those places.
I tried to make a design exploration about the application of sharing places of attractions so that each backpacker can share information and provide the best advice. Don't forget to check the attachment ;) This is my first shot for paperpillar btw :)
Feedback are most welcome, Thanks!