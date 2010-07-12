Ryan Colgin

Website Navigation

Ryan Colgin
Ryan Colgin
  • Save
Website Navigation blue navigation accordion georgia lucida sans green
Download color palette

More navigation I'm refining. The green box would be an accordion drop down, but I'm hoping the divider lines (and depth) read properly.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Ryan Colgin
Ryan Colgin

More by Ryan Colgin

View profile
    • Like