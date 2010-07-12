Josh Brewer

Socialcast rebound this we are hiring socialcast
Socialcast is looking for an amazing visual designer to help change the way Enterprise companies get work done.

Are you a passionate designer who obsesses over beautifully set type, grid-based layouts, harmonious color schemes, and powerful, compelling messaging and might want to work for an awesome startup in San Francisco? THEN REBOUND THIS SHOT AND SHOW US WHAT YOU GOT!

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
