Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johny vino™

My plate app concept

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
My plate app concept diet johnyvino meals ios10 healthy ui health app fitness
Download color palette

Use case (Use want to track what to eat in a day)

My plate will tell you what you have to eat in your whole day

Real world relation:
Plate with food

ions
Feedback are really appreciated :)
Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
-----
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
---

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2017
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like