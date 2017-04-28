My plate app concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Use case (Use want to track what to eat in a day)
My plate will tell you what you have to eat in your whole day
Real world relation:
Plate with food
ions
Feedback are really appreciated :)
Resources might be helpful to you
1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
