Jiang Xiaobei
UIGREAT Studio

Login Interactive effect

Jiang Xiaobei
UIGREAT Studio
Jiang Xiaobei for UIGREAT Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Login Interactive effect white map kincer cold blue interface login
Login Interactive effect white map kincer cold blue interface login
Download color palette
  1. 5555.gif
  2. 1600.png

Clear and clear login interface, the account and password input into two interfaces, the user input account can be more focused and not to consider the need to enter the password of the psychological pressure.
Hope you like it bros! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do, and follow me if you don't want to miss some upcoming work.
My project
My team

800
Rebound of
Login interface
By Jiang Xiaobei
View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2017
UIGREAT Studio
UIGREAT Studio
Hire Us

More by UIGREAT Studio

View profile
    • Like