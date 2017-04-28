Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion
Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion
Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion for Monterail
Girls in IT shapes blue white red colors simple minimal logo event monterail
Hello there, beautiful people!

We're organizing something small in size, but big in meaning. In May.
"Girls in IT" is a meeting, mainly for high school girls, showing them the inner works of the IT industry and thus helping them make truly informed decision about their future.
Unfortunately, Polish only.

Posted on Apr 28, 2017
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
