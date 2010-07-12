Ismael Burciaga

Flip Clock

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Flip Clock flip clock flipclock countdown clock timer
Download color palette

I feel as though something is missing. I need feedback please.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like