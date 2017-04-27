Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stano Bagin
Tracker app exploration

Stano Bagin
Stano Bagin
Tracker app exploration money timing track ui ios app exploration stats play time tracker
  1. tracker_plat4m.png
  2. main.png
  3. history.png

Hello everyone.

Me and @Ondrej Kostolňák we have been exploring different layout and navigation for our internal tracking app and this one is my favorite.

Hope you like it.
Thanks

Posted on Apr 27, 2017
