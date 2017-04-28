Shea Lewis | Website Designer
Knife and Fox

Booking Barber App

Booking Barber App book reserve schedule hair iphone apple mobile ios design app los angeles
Download color palette
  1. artboard_copy_2.png
  2. iphone_7_copy.png
  3. iphone_7.png
  4. iphone_7_copy_2.png

Had the opportunity to do a design for a app that connects people quickly to talented barbers in their area. Booking just got will soon be a lot easier!

Let me know your thoughts on the attempt at the gold. Cant tell if I love it or hate it.

Posted on Apr 28, 2017
