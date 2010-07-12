Julius Yanik

Waste Separation

Julius Yanik
Julius Yanik
  • Save
Waste Separation pictograms icons
Download color palette

After a long time a result from a current project. I designed these Pictograms for my Study "waste separation" system. I’m really excited to hear your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Julius Yanik
Julius Yanik

More by Julius Yanik

View profile
    • Like