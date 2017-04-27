Billy Whited

HipChat Status CLI

Billy Whited
Billy Whited
  • Save
HipChat Status CLI unicode monospace terminal bash hipchat status cli
HipChat Status CLI unicode monospace terminal bash hipchat status cli
Download color palette
  1. screen_shot_2017-04-27_at_10.49.33_am.png
  2. screen_shot_2017-04-27_at_10.49.33_am.png

Recently integrated my https://blink1.thingm.com/ status light with the HipChat API. I created a Bash script to output my current status to the command line. The script polls the API every 3 seconds, so each line of output represents about 3 minutes worth of HipChat status updates.

Hollow = No status change
Solid = Status change
Green = Available
Yellow = Away
Red = Do Not Disturb

https://github.com/rocketspops/hc-status

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2017
Billy Whited
Billy Whited
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Billy Whited

View profile
    • Like