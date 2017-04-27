HipChat Status CLI

Trending designs to inspire you
Recently integrated my https://blink1.thingm.com/ status light with the HipChat API. I created a Bash script to output my current status to the command line. The script polls the API every 3 seconds, so each line of output represents about 3 minutes worth of HipChat status updates.
Hollow = No status change
Solid = Status change
Green = Available
Yellow = Away
Red = Do Not Disturb
https://github.com/rocketspops/hc-status