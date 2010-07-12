Ludwig Pettersson

Toolbar icons

Toolbar icons id card lock
So, I thought I'd try to replace some glyphs that I've been using for toolbar icons with the real thing.

I have no idea what I'm doing, just fumbling around in the dark with my first attempts at icon design. Feedback *very* welcome :)

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
