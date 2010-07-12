Phineas X. Jones

With the Octophant in the can, I now attempt to finish a giant project on a tight schedule.

I'm making the poster for a massive music festival, the name of which (thank jebus) uses only the letters shown above.

So, so much work to do on this...

