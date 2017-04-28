Tapdaq - Responsive / iOS Research

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So here I am again!
I spend previous weekend doing a little personal hackathon. We were playing for a while with an idea of having our dashboard responsive. I did previously a lot of designs around this topic but we always ended up with just a shrink version of the dashboard with standard buttons and select with looked little bit odd on mobile. So I took this little bit further and basically recreate most of the dashboard parts into more native iOS feeling.
I'll probably write a little post about my thinking behind this because I would be really interested to hear other people thoughts on turning web apps into a mobile phone versions. Since that's not very common thing. I mean in the full scale obviously.
Mockups by @Creativedash obviously :)
