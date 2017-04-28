Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jan Losert

Tapdaq - Responsive / iOS Research

Jan Losert
Jan Losert
So here I am again!

I spend previous weekend doing a little personal hackathon. We were playing for a while with an idea of having our dashboard responsive. I did previously a lot of designs around this topic but we always ended up with just a shrink version of the dashboard with standard buttons and select with looked little bit odd on mobile. So I took this little bit further and basically recreate most of the dashboard parts into more native iOS feeling.

I'll probably write a little post about my thinking behind this because I would be really interested to hear other people thoughts on turning web apps into a mobile phone versions. Since that's not very common thing. I mean in the full scale obviously.

Mockups by @Creativedash obviously :)

Posted on Apr 28, 2017
Jan Losert
Jan Losert
