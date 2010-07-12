Matt Everson

Original Identity

Original Identity handwritten typography logo
Oh, and here's the artwork I started my business with in 2005. I couldn't think of a company name, so I went with the "Howard Roark, Architect" approach.

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
