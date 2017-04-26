Vucko

Format / Rebrand 001

Format launch video is live!

https://vimeo.com/214839485

Trippy visuals with amazing work from John Black on sound. Incredibly open and creative collaborators at Format. Amazing when a brief is essentially to go fucking crazy and full measure on a project.

Credits:

Made for Format
Designed & Animated by Andrew Vucko
Music and Sound by John Black of CypherAudio
Creative Director: Marshall Lorenzo

Posted on Apr 26, 2017
