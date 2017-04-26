Format / Rebrand 001

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Format launch video is live!
https://vimeo.com/214839485
Trippy visuals with amazing work from John Black on sound. Incredibly open and creative collaborators at Format. Amazing when a brief is essentially to go fucking crazy and full measure on a project.
Credits:
Made for Format
Designed & Animated by Andrew Vucko
Music and Sound by John Black of CypherAudio
Creative Director: Marshall Lorenzo