Back In High School...

rebound old design noob web design pink
I was still quite a web design noob back in high school. This is a "design" of my personal site. I didn't know that it wasn't good practice to use a splash page AND set the window to a specific size. Also, is it too pink? LOL

Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
