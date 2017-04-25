Paweł Hawrylak — Massive Confusion
Vueconf logo

Hello there, beautiful people!

Alongside the creator of Vue.js—Evan You, we're organizing the first official Vue.js conference in the world. In June. In Wrocław, Poland.
The organization is well under way and I wanted to share some branding basics for the wonderful event.
Check it out here.
We have a bunch of great speakers and a day full of workshops.

Posted on Apr 25, 2017
