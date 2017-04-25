Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brittany Kolar

Beer 30

Beer 30
Created a short animation to represent Beer 30~

Here are some facts about beer that I learned while creating this.

1) The world's longest hangover lasted 4 weeks after a Scotsman consumed 60 pints of beer.

2) The strongest beer in the world has a 67.5% alcohol content. (Would you drink it?!)

Posted on Apr 25, 2017
