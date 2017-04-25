Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dribbble

Overtime with Linda Eliasen

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Linda Eliasen puppets freelance illustration podcast
Download color palette

In our latest Overtime episode, Dan chats with @Linda Eliasen—a designer, illustrator, art director, and all-around creative. Linda currently freelances in NYC, but before that, she worked at @ueno., @Dropbox, @MailChimp, and @Squarespace. In this episode, she shares her illustration workflow, a story about puppets, and what it’s like to try something new.

A big thank you to SiteGround for sponsoring this episode. Get 50% off web hosting at siteground.com/dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2017
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like