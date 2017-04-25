Overtime with Linda Eliasen

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In our latest Overtime episode, Dan chats with @Linda Eliasen—a designer, illustrator, art director, and all-around creative. Linda currently freelances in NYC, but before that, she worked at @ueno., @Dropbox, @MailChimp, and @Squarespace. In this episode, she shares her illustration workflow, a story about puppets, and what it’s like to try something new.
A big thank you to SiteGround for sponsoring this episode. Get 50% off web hosting at siteground.com/dribbble