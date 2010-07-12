Dan Rubin

Texturama Redux

Texturama Redux cardboard photoshop paper pixels transparency rgba chameleon icon blue brown text-shadow bebas neue
Here's a 100% view, which should help with the textures — I've also dialed down the top cardboard texture quite a bit (I had only just dropped it in on the last shot).

Still playing with the actual background color for the main area, so that texture (a combination of 3 that will actually layer via CSS) may still undergo some adjustments.

