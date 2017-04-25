Valentin Kirilov
Motion Authors

Citibank Animations – Teaching Kids About Money

Valentin Kirilov
Motion Authors
Valentin Kirilov for Motion Authors
Hire Us
  • Save
Citibank Animations – Teaching Kids About Money valentin kirilov motion authors citibank ice cream piggybank coin flat 2d animation
Download color palette

We recently did some more work for the folks at Citibank, a content piece on teaching kids about money. This animation was to illustrate budgeting – balancing between putting money back and spending it on entertainment.

Illustrated by @Alexey Kuvaldin, animated by @Valentin Kirilov, directed by @Ray East, for @Motion Authors.

Noodles dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
Citibank Animations – Chopsticks & Noodles
By Valentin Kirilov
Motion Authors
Motion Authors
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Motion Authors

View profile
    • Like