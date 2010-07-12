Taddeo Zacchini

Tool bar

Taddeo Zacchini
Taddeo Zacchini
  • Save
Tool bar icons dark menu tools editor
Download color palette

Playing around a toolbar UI... Not sure about the top grey bar looks...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Taddeo Zacchini
Taddeo Zacchini

More by Taddeo Zacchini

View profile
    • Like