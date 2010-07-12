Yaron Schoen

What was I thinking...

Yaron Schoen
Yaron Schoen
What was I thinking...
This was one of my first live websites back in 2000. Jeez 10 years ago!!! I did the whole thing, Photoshop Flash and HTML. I have no idea why, but it is still live. You can go view it in all it's table glory.

My god Trent, what have you done to me! How embarrassing

Yaron Schoen
Yaron Schoen

