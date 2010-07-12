Trent Walton

What Were You Working On?

old paravel rebound
I was cleaning up my compy & migrating stuff to Dropbox when I came across this. It's over 6 years old, and was part of a flash site I cooked up really early on.

I thought it'd be fun to invite you all to rebound this with the oldest piece of design you can find on your computers... GO!

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Trent Walton
