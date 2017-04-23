Layout Mode Switch

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi dribbblers. I haven't seen you guys for a long time, but now I am back.
I recently had a very pleasant cooperation again with team @Ramotion. So here is the Android Expanding Collection [Open-Source] which is created by the great team @Ramotion.
Available open-source in GitHub:
GitHub.com/Ramotion/expanding-collection-android
Lately I've been thinking about one thing that how could we maintain a high level of creativity and passion, cause I am now in a period of relative confusion. I would appreciate it if someone would like to share some feelings with me.
Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.