Layout Mode Switch

Hi dribbblers. I haven't seen you guys for a long time, but now I am back.

I recently had a very pleasant cooperation again with team @Ramotion. So here is the Android Expanding Collection [Open-Source] which is created by the great team @Ramotion.

Available open-source in GitHub:
GitHub.com/Ramotion/expanding-collection-android

Lately I've been thinking about one thing that how could we maintain a high level of creativity and passion, cause I am now in a period of relative confusion. I would appreciate it if someone would like to share some feelings with me.

Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.

Posted on Apr 23, 2017
