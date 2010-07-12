Darren Geraghty

Darren Geraghty
Darren Geraghty
Recent Work Grid
Although I usually don't go for the collage approach I thought it would make a cheeky little background for my new homepage. It provides a nice visual summary of the work I've been carrying out over the last year.

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Darren Geraghty
Darren Geraghty

