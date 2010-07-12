Milestones & Status

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The milestone bar had the colors wrong. Now it should be a little more clear what the status bar is communicating. Also, the status chiclets are more compact and use the status to reinforce the relationship between color and status. It feels simpler and more unified.
There's a little more insight to our thinking around color and the future of Sifter on the blog.