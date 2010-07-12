Garrett Dimon

Milestones & Status

Garrett Dimon
Garrett Dimon
  • Save
Milestones & Status sifter
Download color palette

The milestone bar had the colors wrong. Now it should be a little more clear what the status bar is communicating. Also, the status chiclets are more compact and use the status to reinforce the relationship between color and status. It feels simpler and more unified.

There's a little more insight to our thinking around color and the future of Sifter on the blog.

2fcea3fa7a09cf689cf49016226e8141
Rebound of
Tying it All Together
By Garrett Dimon
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2010
Garrett Dimon
Garrett Dimon

More by Garrett Dimon

View profile
    • Like