Before and After

A little preview of a before and after version of zebra striping alternating rows vs. using a 1 pixel stroke every third row. The utility is equivalent in most contexts, but the latter is significantly simpler and easier on the eyes.

Will probably need to increase the contrast of the lines in the after version, though as it seems a bit light.

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
