Emanuele Marani

" Prank and the city " on MTV - logo animation

Emanuele Marani
Emanuele Marani
  • Save
" Prank and the city " on MTV - logo animation city vfx motion marani loop graphic emanuele design color cel prank animation
Download color palette

My new project for MTV ! Check out full project and video here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/49781529/Prank-and-the-City-MTV

View all tags
Posted on Apr 21, 2017
Emanuele Marani
Emanuele Marani

More by Emanuele Marani

View profile
    • Like