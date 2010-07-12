Daryl Walker-Smith

Ebuyer Checkout redesign pt2

…ok, so these shots may look very dry but compared to the current basket they're a huge improvement. My main aim is to make the basket information as clean and clear as possible whilst adding more features to the basket that currently don't exist e.g. product thumbnails.

But anyway, I'm actually really enjoying working through these mockups.

Posted on Jul 12, 2010
