Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johny vino™

Motel | Food App

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
Motel | Food App johnyvino map iphone interface icons fun food deleivery red clean branding app
Download color palette

I have designed this motion by the philosophy of minimalism which is user-friendly, beautiful and informative.

Credits:
Photos from Unsplash, they have really an excellent photo that enough makes me rhapsodizing.

I have attached the usability checking in my mobile.

Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions
Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired
Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
-----
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
---

img_3883.mov
8 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Apr 20, 2017
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like