Gabe Becker

Mobile Cosmetics Concept



Hello,

This is a mobile concept for a cosmetic company. Attaching screenshots as well. Focusing on a clean, minimal look.

Layout done in Sketch, photos were found on Pixabay.

Mockups from @Creativedash.

Thanks,
Gabe

Posted on Apr 19, 2017


Visual and Product Designer.
