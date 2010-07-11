Simon Collison

Getting closer

circles shapes css3 grammar lines paths transform arrows typekit proxima nova
Just about finished this site. Now sitting with it, staring at it, reducing, simplifying. Can't tell you anything about it, but it should launch in a week or two I think.

Posted on Jul 11, 2010
