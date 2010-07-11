Jonnie Hallman

Reddit twitter ui application theme
Download color palette

I recently switched from Digg to Reddit, so for kicks I made a theme. It's not exactly pretty, especially since Reddit's design is pretty jarring, but if you're an avid reader, you might enjoy it.

Posted on Jul 11, 2010
