Trent Walton

Whusky

Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Hire Me
  • Save
Whusky yellow white brown rdio
Download color palette

I've been listening to Sons of the Pioneers all weekend on Rdio and this song they did called "Cigareetes, Whusky And Wild, Wild Women" made me smile.

A pretty entertaining Red Ingle YouTube version

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2010
Trent Walton
Trent Walton
Designer, web builder, music maker
Hire Me

More by Trent Walton

View profile
    • Like